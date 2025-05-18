Ibotta’s (IBTA) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IBTA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ibotta from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ibotta from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ibotta from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Ibotta Price Performance

Ibotta stock opened at $57.00 on Thursday. Ibotta has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $108.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 31.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $59.68.

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Ibotta declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ibotta

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Ibotta in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ibotta by 2,859.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Ibotta in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ibotta by 58.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ibotta by 883.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period.

About Ibotta

Ibotta’s mission is to Make Every Purchase Rewarding. Our technology allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). We are pioneers in success-based marketing: we only get paid when our client’s promotion results in a sale, not when a consumer merely views or clicks on the promotion.

