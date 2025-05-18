Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,448,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,592 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $28,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 627.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 1.9%

IRT opened at $19.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 108.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $22.26.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.08 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 485.71%.

Insider Transactions at Independence Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,524,071.65. This represents a 1.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $232,245. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

