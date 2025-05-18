indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Trading Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) was down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 329,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,900,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INDI shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $562.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.01.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 61.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $54.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 65,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $190,686.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,951.50. This trade represents a 21.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 10,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $30,558.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,862.47. The trade was a 12.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,277 shares of company stock valued at $434,192. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

