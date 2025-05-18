Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 233,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Innospec were worth $25,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Innospec by 357.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 34,811 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Innospec by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Innospec by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Innospec by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Innospec by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec Stock Performance

Innospec stock opened at $88.99 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.79.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.50 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $387,788.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,160.70. This trade represents a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $67,351.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,240.80. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,142 shares of company stock valued at $835,274. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IOSP. StockNews.com downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

