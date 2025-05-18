Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Posted by on May 18th, 2025

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJULFree Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.45% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA IJUL opened at $30.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.72. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

(Free Report)

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

