Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Trading 100% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report) rose 100% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 1,065,031 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,414% from the average daily volume of 70,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Inomin Mines Stock Up 100.0%
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 3.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04.
Inomin Mines Company Profile
Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
