Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $96.31 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 438,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,614 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $96,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,798 shares of company stock worth $17,696,733. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $205.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.33 and a 200 day moving average of $208.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.