International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,517 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,538 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in International Bancshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,407,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,674,000 after buying an additional 18,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,078,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,257,000 after buying an additional 81,386 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,753,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,750,000 after purchasing an additional 636,533 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,450,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,585,000 after purchasing an additional 255,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,412,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,216,000 after purchasing an additional 144,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $65.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.99. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $76.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 38.65%. The company had revenue of $198.22 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.