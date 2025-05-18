iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,662 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 81,871 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,487,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 423,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 63,779 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 278,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 38,221 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHYG stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.30. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $43.45.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

