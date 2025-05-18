iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHA) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.16, but opened at $19.69. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF shares last traded at $19.59, with a volume of 2,479,055 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.30.
The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
