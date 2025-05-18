iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Stake Decreased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GenTrust LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $28.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.