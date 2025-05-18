Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT – Free Report) by 141.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,971 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Price Performance

NYSEARCA:WANT opened at $42.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.15. Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $67.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 million, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 3.76.

About Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X

The Direxion Daily Cnsmr Discret Bull 3XShrs (WANT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to the U.S. consumer discretionary sector. WANT was launched on Nov 29, 2018 and is managed by Direxion.

