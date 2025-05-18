Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.77 Million in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 54,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $10,686,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $45,527,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $7,573,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $2,057,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UCB shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Insider Transactions at United Community Banks

In other United Community Banks news, Director Sally Pope Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,742.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,012.16. This trade represents a 122.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Price Performance

UCB opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.53. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.75.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.50%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

