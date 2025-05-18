Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,782 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 47,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.1%

EELV stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $385.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.51. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.29.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.