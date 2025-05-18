Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 348,759 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 815.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEB shares. Wedbush set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Compass Point cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $320.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.33%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

