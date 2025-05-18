Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,392 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDHQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 20,714 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 119,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000.

NYSEARCA:IDHQ opened at $32.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $32.98. The firm has a market cap of $412.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.93.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

