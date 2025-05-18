Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 6,915 Shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in American Century Multisector Income ETF were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slagle Financial LLC increased its position in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 368,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:MUSI opened at $43.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.47. American Century Multisector Income ETF has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $44.90.

The American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income via an actively managed broad-based, global bond portfolio without a specific target duration. MUSI was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

