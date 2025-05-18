Jane Street Group LLC Sells 3,234 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 821.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

NYSE DBD opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.29 and a beta of 1.73. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $841.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.95 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Diebold Nixdorf

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Emanuel R. Pearlman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $87,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,200. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank Tobias Baur acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.12 per share, with a total value of $32,284.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,940.64. This trade represents a 1.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on DBD shares. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

