John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Free Report) by 165.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,171 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.79% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $726,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

JHEM stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $605.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.63. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.54.

About John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.