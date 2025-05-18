Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.18 Billion Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 193.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,360,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,536,276 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.9% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,176,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,837,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,107,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,933 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,266,582,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $205.59 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total transaction of $1,256,648.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,434,843.92. This trade represents a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,798 shares of company stock worth $17,696,733. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

