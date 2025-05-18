Largo (TSE:LGO) Stock Price Down 7.2% – Time to Sell?

Largo Inc. (TSE:LGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.80. 93,984 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 272% from the average session volume of 25,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.94.

Largo Stock Down 8.2%

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.54. The stock has a market cap of C$81.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.64, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.45.

Largo Company Profile

Largo Inc is committed to the production and supply of high-quality vanadium products. The Company is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through Largo Clean Energy and its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The Company is engaged in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil, through which it produces and supplies vanadium products VPURE Flake, VPURE+ Flake, and VPURE+ Powder.

