Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $101,242.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,715.36. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $36,421.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,610.52. This trade represents a 7.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,380 shares of company stock worth $974,722. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

LSCC opened at $52.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 119.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average of $55.32. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $78.29.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $120.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.09 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $60.00 target price on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.