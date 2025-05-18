Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 99.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 617,829 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSCC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,544,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,220,487,000 after acquiring an additional 478,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,944,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $846,600,000 after acquiring an additional 229,820 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,283,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,055,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,132,000 after acquiring an additional 74,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,258,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,944,000 after acquiring an additional 216,617 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.15.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $52.53 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $78.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.32.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $120.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $639,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,538 shares in the company, valued at $7,838,755.86. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $36,421.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,610.52. The trade was a 7.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,380 shares of company stock worth $974,722. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

