Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $3.16, but opened at $2.98. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 2,396,416 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 324,518 shares in the last quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP now owns 680,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 231,900 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.6% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 735,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $615.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.