Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Trading Down 7.1% – Time to Sell?

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) fell 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.99 and last traded at C$4.07. 293,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 421,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.50.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Trading Down 10.0%
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Americas
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Top 4 ETFs for China Exposure After Tariff Relief
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Build a Complete Bond Portfolio With These 4 ETFs
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 05/12 – 05/16
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.