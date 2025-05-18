Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Trading Down 7.1% – Time to Sell?

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) fell 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.99 and last traded at C$4.07. 293,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 421,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.38.

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$599.45 million, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 13.88 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.49.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

