Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 967,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 418,062 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $15,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRTN. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRTN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $257,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,598.72. This trade represents a 12.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $13.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.04. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $19.26.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $223.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.79 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 2.79%. Research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About Marten Transport

(Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.