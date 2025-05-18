MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Trading Up 16.5% – Here’s Why

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) shares rose 16.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$28.64 and last traded at C$24.81. Approximately 3,056,636 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,482,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Desjardins cut shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MEG Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.35.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MEG

MEG Energy Stock Up 18.7%

MEG Energy Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of C$6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. MEG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 32,728 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total transaction of C$791,690.32. Also, Director Darlene Miriam Gates sold 91,584 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total transaction of C$2,215,416.96. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About MEG Energy

(Get Free Report)

MEG Energy is engaged in in situ oil sands development and production in Alberta, Canada. As of March 2021, the company reported estimated net proved and probable reserves of 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 82,000 barrels per day in 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.