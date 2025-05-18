Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 22,167 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) by 105.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,167 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,697,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 164,847 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 455,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 18,571 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 202,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 58,589 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $2,082,000. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on OPK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.42.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,501,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,492,519.52. The trade was a 0.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 767,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,312 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Further Reading

