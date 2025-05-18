Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 10,000 Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 343.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 32,681 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 5,740.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 752,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lexington Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE AMPX opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.39% and a negative net margin of 245.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 13,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $42,339.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,086.61. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 18,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $56,784.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 678,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,140. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,088 shares of company stock worth $235,025 in the last ninety days. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

