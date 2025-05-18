Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 995.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,578,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after buying an additional 1,434,708 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,738,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,598,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,915,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 360,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 184,064 shares during the period. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of DNP stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th.

In other news, Director Geraldine M. Mcnamara sold 11,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $107,189.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,287.04. This represents a 68.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

