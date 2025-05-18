Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 2,644 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 429,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,673,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,324,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 157,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 121,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.52 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $82.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.50. The company has a market capitalization of $938.31 million, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

