Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ADS-TEC Energy were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 1,521.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 11,067,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,428 shares during the last quarter. Robert Bosch GmbH purchased a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $162,273,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $621,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Capital raised ADS-TEC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

ADS-TEC Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSE opened at $12.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10. ADS-TEC Energy PLC has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $16.35.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

