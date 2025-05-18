Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 88.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,913 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.06. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $18.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -14.2 EPS for the current year.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

