Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $183,000 Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,358,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 962,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 214,071 shares during the period. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 533,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 59,690 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 315,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 103,959 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 310,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 27,302 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RQI stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 7.81%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

