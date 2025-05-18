Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $192,000 Investment in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 138,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 26,912 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 193,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 63,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 640,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after buying an additional 66,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTTR opened at $8.56 on Friday. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $374.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WTTR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Select Water Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Select Water Solutions from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

