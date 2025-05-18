Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,737 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 411.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,100 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:DDD opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DDD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $5.75 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

