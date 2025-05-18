Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58,981 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,988,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,090 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,056,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,168,000 after purchasing an additional 137,074 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,035,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,309,000 after purchasing an additional 156,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 481.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,956,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VSCO shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.09.

Insider Activity at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 80,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,903.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,255,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,304,722.66. This trade represents a 0.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 1,503,973 shares of company stock worth $26,617,312 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:VSCO opened at $23.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.09. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.25.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

