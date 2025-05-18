Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 8,359 Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ImmunityBio by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 13,788 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in ImmunityBio by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in ImmunityBio by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunityBio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

ImmunityBio Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.33. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

