Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 11,440 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELP. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,056.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 139,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 127,482 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,030,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 83,758 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 310.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 74,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 56,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

ELP opened at $8.76 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $856.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.