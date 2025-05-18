Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Free Report) by 154.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Battery Technology were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Battery Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Battery Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Battery Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in American Battery Technology by 753.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 26,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new stake in American Battery Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

American Battery Technology Price Performance

Shares of ABAT opened at $1.55 on Friday. American Battery Technology has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $4.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $131.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -2.44.

American Battery Technology Profile

American Battery Technology ( NASDAQ:ABAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.18).

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

