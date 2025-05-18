Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,826 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,012 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE TSI opened at $4.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $5.21.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Increases Dividend

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.065 dividend. This is a boost from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

