Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 15,636 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,636 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 87,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 19,908 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 50.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 38,781 shares during the period.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Lithium Americas stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $615.60 million, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $5.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

LAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

