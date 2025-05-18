Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 57,393 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,393 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $854,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 73,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 50,813 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 62,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43,198 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NXE opened at $5.46 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $8.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXE shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

