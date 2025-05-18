Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 92,921 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,921 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

OBDC opened at $14.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $464.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.88 million. Equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 95.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OBDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OBDC

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In related news, Director Chris Temple bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $754,800. The trade was a 41.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.