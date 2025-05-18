Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 9,618 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,618 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 840,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,032,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $2.81 on Friday. Gerdau S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Gerdau had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.0188 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Gerdau from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerdau in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gerdau

About Gerdau

(Free Report)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.