Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $89,000 Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 317.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Coty by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Coty by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Coty by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of COTY stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -505.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Coty had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Coty from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James downgraded Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

