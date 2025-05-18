Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,520 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $905,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 260,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 52,540 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,622,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,759,000 after purchasing an additional 248,272 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 284,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 28,760 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on First BanCorp. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

First BanCorp. Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE FBP opened at $20.94 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $248.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

