Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,408 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 9.9% of Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,973,495 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,253,328,000 after purchasing an additional 28,333 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 449,028 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $189,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 59,706 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 158,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $3,318,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Microsoft from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.30.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $454.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $395.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.48.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total transaction of $5,985,968.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,100 shares in the company, valued at $19,481,631. This trade represents a 23.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total value of $2,599,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 471,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,038,664.12. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,243 shares of company stock worth $41,288,738 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.