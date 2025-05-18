Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 88.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,459 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 567,865 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $454.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.05, for a total value of $32,703,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,995,413.95. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total value of $5,985,968.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,481,631. The trade was a 23.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,243 shares of company stock valued at $41,288,738. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.30.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

