Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Cut to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has $175.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $185.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $163.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.12. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $126.77 and a fifty-two week high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.21 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 126.25%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total value of $28,865.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,552.20. The trade was a 5.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $724,473.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,890,187.04. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,313 shares of company stock worth $1,171,707. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Capital World Investors increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,636,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $826,562,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,344,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,015,000 after acquiring an additional 708,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,193,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,421,000 after acquiring an additional 52,050 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,069,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,081,000 after acquiring an additional 271,507 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Further Reading

